South Africa’s main stock benchmark index briefly rises as much as 0.5% to the highest since Aug. 6, as index heavyweight Naspers Ltd. and gold producers recovered on a risk-on day.

FTSE/JSE Africa all share index pares gains to be little changed at 10:23 a.m in Johannesburg with 68 of the 141 listed companies advancing. Mr Price Group Ltd. rises for a second day, surging 6%, to the highest in two-weeks after the retailer published its first half earnings.

Index for general retailers rise 2.3%, while food and drug sellers +0.3% Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +2.4%, Truworths International Ltd. +1.9%, Foschini Group Ltd. +1%, Motus Holdings Ltd. +1.4%, Pepkor Holdings Ltd. +0.4% Bid Corp Ltd. +0.4%, Clicks Group Ltd. +0.5%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +0.6%, Spar Group Ltd. +0.1%

Naspers, with a 19% weighting on the index, advances 0.2% to provide biggest boost to the index as partly owned Tencent Holdings Ltd, gains in Hong Kong.

Gold companies drive the index for resource stocks higher for a fifth consecutive session. FTSE/JSE Africa Mining index up 0.6% to the highest in mre than one week. Sub-index for gold companies rise 2.2%, the biggest intraday jump in two weeks as disappointing U.S. data drives bullion prices higher. Gold Fields Ltd +2.3%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +1.9%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. +3.3%, DRDGold Ltd. +4.1%, Pan African Resources Plc +2.7% Platinum companies up 1.6% Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +1.7%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. +2.6%, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. +1.4%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +1.1%, Royal Bafokeng Platinum Ltd. +0.6% Diversified miners BHP Group Plc -0.1%, Anglo American Plc -0.1%

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. falls 0.3% as company sells Scanmed in Poland to Abris Capital Partners, a central European private equity fund manager.

Foreigners remained net sellers of South African stocks for an eight consecutive day Wednesday, disposing of 203 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.

South African Treasury Calls Off Bond Switch Auction Program

