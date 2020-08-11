(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock index climbs 1.6% by 9:43 a.m. in Johannesburg as gains in diversified miners and a rally in Richemont counters weakness in index giant Naspers Ltd. It’s the market’s first trading session of the week following Monday’s holiday.

Sasol reverses earlier weakness to be 0.9% higher. Stock retreated as much as 3.1% after the company said it expects to swing to losses after write downs on U.S. chemical assets contributed to 112 billion rand ($6.3 billion) of charges and oil prices declined.

South African stocks joins peers in Asia and Europe in rising, as risk sentiment is boosted by a drop in coronavirus hospitalizations in some U.S. states, and by strong Chinese economic data.

Richemont rises for a fifth session, up 2.9% in the biggest gain since June 23. British American Tobacco Plc +3.6%, MTN Group Ltd +4.7%, and Mondi Plc +3%

Stronger rand lifts index for bank stocks up 2.6% FirstRand Ltd. +1.5%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. +1.9%, Absa Group Ltd. +3%, Nedbank Group Ltd +4%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +2.6%, Investec Plc +3.6%

Diversified miners BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc climb as iron ore prices rise, pushing gauge for mining stocks up 0.9% NOTE: Iron Ore Futures Gain as China’s Economic Recovery Fuels Demand BHP +3.1%, Anglo American +3.6%, Glencore Plc +3.7%, African Rainbow Minerals Ltd. +1% Exxaro +3.4%, even as company says headline earnings may decline as much as 34% in the six months to June 30 NOTE: Exxaro Sees 1H HEPS Decreasing Between 18% & 34% y/y Weaker bullion prices push sub-index for gold producers to its lowest in more than two weeks Gold Fields Ltd. -4.9%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. -3.7%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -5.2%, DRDGold Ltd. -3.4%, Pan African Resources Plc -2.8%

Naspers, with a 18% weighing on the index, falls 2% to its lowest intraday level since June 17 to provide biggest drag on the market. Naspers subsidiary Prosus NV falls 2.5%

Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks on Friday, disposing of 156 million rand worth of shares, according to bourse operator JSE Ltd.

Africa’s First Electric Bus Plant Industrializes a Region

