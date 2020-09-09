(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s main stock index continues to shake off the impact of the worse-than-expected quarterly contraction revealed on Tuesday, rising for a third day, up 0.5% by 9:57 a.m. in Johannesburg, as iron ore and gold producers rally, and as index heavyweight Naspers Ltd. and Richemont SA advance.

South Africa joins markets in Europe in heading higher, with 94 of the 150 listed companies in the green in early morning trade. The gains come as investors took in stride concerns that a Covid-19 vaccine might be delayed.

Rising iron ore prices help lift BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc, leadin gauge for mining stocks up 0.8% NOTE, Earlier: Citigroup Raises Iron Ore Price Forecasts on China Steel Demand BHP +0.7%, Anglo American +0.5%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. +1.3%, Exxaro Resources Ltd. +1.7%, Northam Platinum Ltd. +0.7%, Glencore Plc +0.6% Sector index for gold stocks up 0.9%, concerns over a potential delay in the development of a Covid-19 vaccine lift safe haven demand Gold Fields Ltd. +1.4%, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. +0.9%, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. +0.7%

The rand recovers after declining Tuesday owing to “dollar strength, coupled with 2Q’s atrocious economic contraction,” Bianca Botes, Executive Director at Peregrine Treasury Solutions says in emailed note Stronger rand lifts food and druG retailers up 1.5%, as general sellers gain 0.9% Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +4.8%, Clicks Group Ltd. +1.5%, Spar Group Ltd. +1.3%, Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. +0.6%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +0.9% Woolworths Holdings Ltd. +1.2%, Mr Price Group Ltd. +1%, Truworths International Ltd. +2.3%, Foschini Group Ltd. +1.1%, Pepkor Holdings ltd. +1.4%, Massmart Holdings Ltd. +3.1%

Index for bank stocks rises 0.5% Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. +1.2%, FirstRand ltd. +0.55, Standard bank Group Ltd. +0.6%, Absa Group Ltd. +0.2%, Investec Plc +0.6%, Nedbank Group Ltd. +0.1%

Foreigners remained net sellers of South African stocks for an eight day Tuesday, disposing 1.04b rand worth of shares, according to bourse operator, JSE Ltd. Foreign investors have disposed $5.82 billion in shares since January, the biggest outflows on record between January and September for any year since at least 1997. NOTE, Sept. 8: South African Stocks’ Foreign Outflows Headed for Record: Chart



