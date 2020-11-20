(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock benchmark was little changed in early trading as weakness in banks was offset by gains for index giant Naspers Ltd.

The FTSE/JSE Africa All Shares Index was up 0.1% at 10:11 a.m. in Johannesburg, but has fallen 0.7% in the past seven days, heading for its first weekly loss of November.

  • Index for bank stocks retreats for a second day, down 1% as the rand weakens
    • Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. -1.7%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. -1.4%, FirstRand Ltd. -0.9%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -0.8%
  • BHP Group Plc and Anglo American Plc pull the index for mining stocks down 0.1%
    • BHP -0.5%, Anglo American -0.3%
  • Tiger Brands Ltd. falls for a third day, down 3.4% to the lowest in more than two weeks after publishing full-year earnings
  • Naspers gains 1.9% to provide the biggest boost to the benchmark as partly owned Tencent Holdings Ltd. recovers in Hong Kong; Naspers holds a 31% stake in the tech giant, through its subsidiary Prosus NV, which is up 1.4%
  • Foreigners were net sellers of South African stocks for a fourth day Thursday, disposing of 156 million rand worth of shares, according to exchange operator JSE Ltd.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.