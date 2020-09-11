(Bloomberg) --

South Africa’s main stock index is 0.2% lower as of 10:08 a.m. in Johannesburg, as banking shares take a breather from their recent rally to decline for the first day in six. The benchmark index has advanced 3.7% this week, set for the strongest performance since early June.

Global luxury retailer and market heavyweight Richemont is among the biggest contributors to this week’s gains, climbing 1.3% on Friday after a 5.9% jump in the previous session. Richemont has attracted some M&A speculation in the wake of the collapse of LVMH’s proposed acquisition of Tiffany.

NOTE:Richemont Takeover Is Unlikely for the Time Being, ZKB Says

Naspers Ltd., with a 18% weighting in the index, rises for a third day, up 1.6% to a one-week high, as the recovery in tech stocks lifts partly owned Tencent Holdings in Hong Kong.

Stronger rand lifts food and drug retailers by 1.5%, while general retailers advance 0.2% Bid Corp Ltd. +1.8%, Shoprite Holdings Ltd. +2%, Clicks Group Ltd. +0.9%, Spar Group Ltd. +1.1%, Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. +1.1% Foschini Group Ltd. +0.6%, Truworths International Ltd. +1%, Italtile Ltd. +0.6%, Massmart Holdings Ltd. +0.6%.

Anglo American Plc rises 0.2% after subsidiary De Beers says it sees recovery in diamond demand NOTE: De Beers Sees Recovery in Rough Diamond Demand in Seventh Cycle

Gauge of mining stocks down 0.1% amid weakness in gold and platinum stocks Sub-index for gold stocks falls for the first day in three, down 1%; while platinum producers retreat 0.4% AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. -1.4%, Gold Fields Ltd. -1%, Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. -1.5%, Harmony Gold Mining Co. -2.3%, BHP Plc -0.1%, Anglo American Platinum Ltd. -0.2%, DRDGold Ltd. -1.2%, Impala PLatinum Holdings Ltd. -0.2%

Index of banks stocks snaps five days of gains to fall 2.9% NOTE: Rand Volatility Rises After Whipsaw Week: Inside South Africa FirstRand Ltd. -3.1%, Standard Bank Group Ltd. -2.2%, Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. -2.9%, Absa Group Ltd. -2.7%, Nedbank Group Ltd. -3%, Investec Plc -1.7%

Foreigners were net buyers of South African stocks for a second day Thursday, purchasing 1.4b rand worth of shares, according to bourse operator JSE Ltd.

