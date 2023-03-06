(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s tax authority said it’s unable to find records of funds brought into the country by a Sudanese businessman that were used to purchase buffalo from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance had asked the South African Revenue Service to confirm that the businessman complied with a legal requirement to declare the foreign currency upon his arrival in the country.

“SARS is not in possession of said record,” the agency said in a statement on Monday.

An advisory panel found last year that Ramaphosa may have breached the constitution over his handling of the theft of at least $580,000 that had been stashed in a sofa at his game farm. Lawmakers later quashed the report, scuppering a potential impeachment inquiry, though opposition members of parliament have called for further investigations into the matter.

The Democratic Alliance said Monday it will submit the information supplied by the SARS to parliament’s speaker as “yet another reason why she must accede to the DA’s request for the urgent establishment of an ad hoc committee to fully expose the truth” about the funds.

