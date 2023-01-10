(Bloomberg) -- A South African tribunal has overturned a ruling by the nation’s financial watchdog barred the head of one of the biggest advisers to British expatriates from working in the country.

DeVere Group’s Chief Executive Officer Nigel Green, was fined 2.5 million rand ($147,000) in May for breaching various financial sector laws, the country’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority said at the time. Green was also debarred from “rendering financial services” within the country for five years.

But the Financial Services Tribunal upheld Green’s appeal against the penalty and ban, according to a ruling uploaded last week on its website.

“All accusations and charges that were made against me in South Africa by the regulator have been dropped,” Green said in an emailed statement. “It’s clear that the case was overturned on the basis of both factual inaccuracies in the FSCA’s case against me and an incorrect application of laws.”

The enforcement division of the FSCA said in an emailed statement Tuesday it is considering the judgement and is weighing “whether it will take the case on appeal, firstly with reference to the penalty.” It said DeVere’s separate appeal against the FSCA’s findings, which saw the firm fined 10 million rand, is yet to conclude.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.