(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose to a new high in the first quarter, an unwelcome record for an economy recovering from its biggest contraction in a century.

The jobless rate rose to 32.6% from 32.5% in the three months through December, Statistics South Africa said Tuesday in a report released in the capital, Pretoria. The median of six economists’ estimates in a Bloomberg survey was 33.5%.

Unemployment according to the expanded definition, which includes people who were available for work but not looking for a job, rose to 43.2% from 42.6% the previous quarter. That was as the number of discouraged work seekers surged by 201,000 people in the quarter.

Key Points:

The number of unemployed people rose by 8,000 to 7.2 million and the employed fell by 28,000 to 15 million

Manufacturing added 7,000 jobs.

Mining added 12,000 jobs.

Agriculture lost 18,000 jobs.

Construction lost 87,000 jobs.

Trade industry lost 84,000.

Transport lost 40,000 jobs.

Finance industry added 215,000 jobs.

Community, social services added 16,000 jobs.

