(Bloomberg) -- Labor unions representing workers at gold mines in South Africa rejected pay increases from four producers at the conclusion of talks in Johannesburg on Wednesday, the body representing employers said.

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union, the National Union of Mineworkers, Solidarity and UASA rejected offers of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent and 6 percent to 7.2 percent depending on the category of worker, the Minerals Council South Africa said in an emailed statement.

The companies involved are AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., Harmony Gold Mining Co., Sibanye Gold Ltd. and Village Main Reef Ltd. Talks are scheduled to resume next week.

