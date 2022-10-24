(Bloomberg) -- The Congress of South African Trade Unions has gone back to its initial demand for a 10% wage increase from the government after salary talks collapsed, the union federation said in a statement on its website.

“Having considered the economic outlook of government, our demands of a higher percentage above consumer-price inflation is informed by the fact that the three main items -- food, electricity and public transport -- which drives the expenditure patterns of our members is way above the set CPI,” Cosatu said.

Inflation in South Africa was at 7.5% in September. The government is offering a 3% increase.

