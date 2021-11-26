(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s National Institute For Communicable Diseases said wastewater analysis in the week ended Nov. 19 shows that Covid-19 infections may be increasing in three provinces.

In Gauteng, the most populous province, analyses show that the incidence of the disease may be rising in Pretoria, Johannesburg and the industrial hub of Ekurhuleni, the NICD said in a report on Friday.

Rises have also been detected in Durban, the biggest city in KwaZulu-Natal, and in Cape Town in the Western Cape. In the sparsely populated Northern Cape, wastewater analysis shows that cases may be rising around Calvinia, the NICD said.

