(Bloomberg) -- South American meatpacker Frigorifico Concepcion SA plans to borrow as much as $125 million from investors this year to increase exports, according to director Jorge Usandivaras.

Bank of America Corp. and Oppenheimer & Co. are structuring a working capital facility, probably a $75 million to $100 million loan with a promissory note, that Usandivaras expects to close by August. Frigorifico Concepcion is also preparing to issue its first local currency bond in Brazil for the equivalent of $25 million as soon as the fourth quarter, he said in an interview from the company’s headquarters in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Usandivaras also wants to return to the US debt markets next year after selling bonds for $461 million since 2020.

“We don’t see the liquidity yet to issue bonds out of Paraguay in 2023,” he said in reference to investor demand for dollar bonds.

Founded by Brazilian investor Jair Antonio de Lima in 1997, Frigorifico Concepcion now exports to more than 70 countries with 13 plants in Brazil, Bolivia and Paraguay. The company is forecasting revenue of about $1.5 billion this year after a spate of acquisitions and new plant openings almost quadrupled sales in four years to $1.1 billion in 2022.

Fresh working capital will allow the company to increase the overall capacity utilization of its plants to around 80% by the end of 2023, Usandivaras said.

Most of the additional production will go to Asian markets including China and Taiwan, said director Renan de Lima, whose family controls the company.

Frigorifico Concepcion would consider adding more meat processing capacity in Brazil as soon as 2025 if it can tap local debt markets and find assets that aren’t overpriced, Usandivaras said.

The country is home to many struggling mid-sized meatpackers that Frigorifico Concepcion sees as potential candidates for a turnaround under long-term leases with an option to buy at the end of the contract, De Lima added.

“The average capacity of the plants we look for is around 15,000 to 25,000 head of cattle a month,” he said.

