(Bloomberg) -- South Australia announced a six-day lockdown to help contain a growing cluster of Covid-19 infections in the state capital Adelaide.

From midnight, schools, universities, cafes and restaurants will close, a stay-at-home order will be in force and mask wearing will be mandatory, authorities said.

Twenty-two people in Adelaide have been infected after a cleaner at a quarantine hotel was exposed to the virus and health authorities are conducting extensive contact tracing in an effort to prevent a wider outbreak.Other states and territories have reimposed border restrictions, deeming South Australia a virus hotspot. That could prove a further blow to efforts to reinvigorate tourism just as the nation heads into its peak summer holiday season.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.