(Bloomberg) -- South Australia state is battling a growing number of Covid-19 infections, with 17 cases now linked to a family cluster in the capital, Adelaide.

The state’s Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said it was clear the cases were linked to a “medi-hotel” where one of the infected people worked, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported. Such facilities are used by incoming travelers and local residents who can’t safely quarantine at home..

