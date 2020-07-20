(Bloomberg) -- South Australia will further tighten its state border to guard against renewed outbreaks of the coronavirus by introducing a maximum two-year jail term for people who breach the rules.

Emergency legislation will be amended Tuesday to introduce the new penalty, the state government said in a statement.

The state border is closed to residents of neighboring Victoria, which is seeing a surge in Covid-19 infections. Travelers from New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory have to self-quarantine for 14 days and submit for virus testing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.