(Bloomberg) -- South Carolina lawmakers are set to vote on a deal to reduce the amount Scana Corp. can charge customers for a failed nuclear project, jeopardizing Dominion Energy Inc.’s $7.9 billion takeover of the troubled utility, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deal is pending before a joint committee of the state’s Senate and House of Representatives, which is set to send the bill to the full legislature on Wednesday. It would temporarily cut the amount Scana can recoup from customers to pay for the two unfinished reactors by almost 15 percent, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the agreement could still fall apart.

Dominion has threatened to walk away from the merger if lawmakers cut rates beyond what the company has already offered. Scana fell by as much as 4.5 percent to $36.73, the most intraday since May 23.

The measure, which must ultimately be signed by Governor Henry McMaster, underscores how the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project continues to haunt Scana after costs ballooned to more than $20 billion. The company’s shares have slumped more than 40 percent since pulling the plug in July. Grappling with the fallout has made the company a tough acquisition target -- even with an eager buyer.

The compromise bill would temporarily reduce the amount added to customer bills to pay for the nuclear project from 18 percent to 3.19 percent, saving them more than $260 million, according to the people. The move comes after a report ordered by lawmakers concluded Scana could absorb the costs without going insolvent.

If the takeover goes through, Dominion has promised a 7 percent rate cut and a $1,000 cash refund to the average Scana residential electric customer. That’s Dominion best and final offer, Chief Executive Officer Tom Farrell told lawmakers Jan. 17.

Should Dominion push forward with the takeover, the deal would still need approval from the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

--With assistance from Mark Chediak.

To contact the reporters on this story: Christopher Martin in New York at cmartin11@bloomberg.net;Brian Eckhouse in New York at beckhouse@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lynn Doan at ldoan6@bloomberg.net, Joe Ryan, Will Wade

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.