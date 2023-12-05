(Bloomberg) -- A GOP state official in South Carolina is joining Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ stand against Walt Disney Co.

South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis, who manages about $70 billion, has removed the company from the list of approved holdings for state investment portfolios, his office said in a statement on Tuesday. Disney, the world’s largest theme-park operator, has been ensnared in a public fight with Florida’s DeSantis since last year over a local law that curtailed discussion of sexual orientation in schools.

“Disney has abandoned its fiduciary responsibilities to its investors and customers by joining far-left activist in boycotting legal, taxpaying, employment-creating corporations to further Disney’s political agenda,” Loftis said in the statement.

The South Carolina state treasurer’s office’s portfolio contains $105 million of Disney debt instruments that will mature as scheduled and will not be replaced, according to a statement from the treasurer’s office. Loftis will “focus on the equity portfolio in the coming weeks.”

A spokesperson for the South Carolina treasurer’s office did not respond to email and phone messages requesting comment. Representatives for Disney did not respond to requests for comment outside normal business hours.

Amid the dispute in Florida, state legislators took over a municipal district that provided services such as fire protection and electricity to the Disney parks, replacing its board with gubernatorial appointees. Disney sued the governor earlier this year, saying the takeover infringed the company’s free speech rights.

Members of the new DeSantis-supported board sued Disney in state court in May, accusing the company of violating the law in its attempt to prevent the board from continuing to govern some park operations. That same month Disney canceled plans to open a new corporate campus in Florida, but pledged to invest $17 billion and create 13,000 jobs in the state over the next 10 years.

