(Bloomberg) -- South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the U.S. with renters paying 22% more than they should, according to a new study from two universities in the state.

The average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832, but should be closer to $2,326, according to researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast University. They used past leasing data to model prices and rank the 25 markets in the country with the biggest premiums.

Ten of the top 25 markets were in Florida amid a flood of new residents. Fort Myers renters were paying 18% more than they should, while Tampa had an average 17% premium, the study found.

The data suggest rents are rising faster than they should be based on historical trends, according to FAU economist Ken. H. Johnson. He pointed to the arrival of tech, crypto and finance professionals to the Sunshine State.

“It could mean that there’s just a fundamental shift in how the state of Florida does business, where we were historically a retirement community,” he said. “This might be nothing more than the transformation of our economy from second home tourism to being these other things as well.”

Johnson said the model had already taken inflation into account.

“I’ve never seen rents this volatile,” Johnson said, referring to the South Florida market. While prices could eventually come down or stabilize, he doesn’t expect the market to crash.

Killeen, Texas, was the most overvalued city outside of Florida, according to the study. Also in the top ten were Bakersfield, California; Phoenix, Arizona, and Knoxville, Tennessee.

