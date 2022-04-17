(Bloomberg) -- South Korea could have a high inflation rate for a prolonged period of time along with other countries as upside risks to prices rise, according to Bank of Korea analysts.

The expansionary fiscal policies and abundant liquidity in global markets provided during the pandemic will continue to accelerate inflation as there is a “time lag” of those policies, according to a report by five analysts at the central bank released Sunday.

Concerns are growing that the supply disruption in China -- South Korea’s biggest trade partner -- may last a long time, adding to worries over surging commodity prices amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, they said.

The BOK needs to take monetary policy measures to curb inflation and soothe worries of economic participants over rising consumer prices, the analysts said. If the bank doesn’t take active steps to combat price increases, it may cause “huge damage” on the stability of Korea’s macroeconomy, they said, citing stress tests they had conducted.

South Korea’s plan for relaxing social-distancing measures will add to inflationary pressures as consumer spending will likely recover to pre-Covid levels, the report said.

The South Korean central bank hiked its key policy rate by a quarter percentage point last week to 1.5% despite the absence of a governor. While inflation remains a key factor for future rate decisions, it’s hard to ignore the risk of an increase on economic growth, Joo Sang-yong, acting chairman of the policy committee, said at a press briefing.

