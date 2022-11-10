(Bloomberg) -- The outlook for South Korea’s beaten down government bonds is improving, as a credit crunch and weakening growth argue for a slower pace of monetary tightening.

The yield on benchmark three-year bonds has risen more than 220 basis points this year, as the Bank of Korea enacted its most aggressive rate-hike campaign in generations. After touching a 13-year high in September, it has since fallen about half a percentage point to 4.04% as the local corporate debt crisis unfolded.

Sentiment started to shift after Korean markets sank into turmoil following a developer’s rare default and a life insurer’s surprise initial decision not to redeem a perpetual bond early. Signs of slowing growth may also mean the central bank will turn less hawkish before the Federal Reserve does.

“BOK could begin to tone down its hawkishness and downplay the influence of Fed hikes on its own policy rate trajectory,” said Duncan Tan, a strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. That “should see Korean bond yields fall relative to US yields.”

Korea recorded its first decline in exports in two years last month, driven by a sharp drop in semiconductor shipments, the country’s biggest source of income. And on Thursday, the authorities unveiled measures to stabilize a weakening housing market.

Slowing domestic economic indicators could see the BOK take a slightly different path from the Fed, said Cho Yong-gu, a strategist at Shinyoung Securities Co. Cho said a BOK terminal rate of 3.75% would be “too excessive” and expects the three-year bond yield to fall below 4% “in the near term.”

The BOK has raised interest rates by 250 basis points since the tightening cycle began last year. Its stance may change if the country’s credit market “unexpectedly remains seriously unstable,” which could lead the central bank to keep the policy rate unchanged at 3% this month, Citigroup Inc. wrote in a recent note.

Sovereign debt may also be boosted by the government’s plan to reduce bond issuance through the rest of the year, Shinyoung’s Cho added.

To be sure, there are still factors that may keep BOK on the tightening path, including elevated inflation and a weaker currency.

“Considering the credit risk and the blow to consumption, it makes sense for the BOK to slow down its pace of tightening,” said Heo Jeongin, an analyst at Daol Investment & Securities Co., referring to the impact on consumer spending of the recent deadly crowd crush in Seoul.

“Looking at the won’s weakness and the pace of foreign outflows from the local bond market, there’s still room for more rate hikes,” Heo said.

