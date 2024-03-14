(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s direct investment flows into China last year fell by the most in data going back more than three decades in a sign of weakening economic ties between the two countries as the US pushes its allies to reduce their reliance on Beijing.

Fresh foreign direct investment by South Korean companies in China dropped 78.1% to $1.87 billion in 2023 compared with the previous year, according to data released by the Finance Ministry on Friday. It was the first time since 1992 that China fell out of the top five destinations for South Korean FDI, with manufacturing leading the decline, the ministry said.

The figures reflect China’s changing importance for a South Korean economy that relies heavily on foreign demand and manufacturing as Washington seeks to weaken Beijing’s influence on global supply chains.

The weak figure also underscores how pessimistic foreign businesses have become about China, with direct investment into the world’s second-largest economy last year increasing by the lowest amount since the early 1990s.

Japanese companies added the least amount of net new money last year in at least a decade. Taiwanese firms have also become much more reluctant to add to their businesses in China, with new investment last year the lowest since 2001.

Read more: Foreign Direct Investment to China Slumps to 30-Year Low

One of the drivers for the decline in South Korean investment flows into China has been the collapse of Korean car sales there. Geopolitics, a fierce price war and the rapid transition to electric vehicles have contributed to that slump.

Hyundai Motor Co. sold one of its plants in China late last year, after selling its first factory in the country in 2021 in response to a slump in sales triggered by an earlier conflict over South Korea-US defense cooperation.

The re-orientation of South Korea’s investment away from China comes amid a change in the breakdown of its export markets.

China is close to being overtaken by the US as the biggest destination for South Korean exports, which include everything from semiconductors to automobiles. South Korean companies are widely embedded across key sectors and have been seeking to increase investment in the US to tap into its market and subsidies.

South Korea’s total FDI flow abroad fell 22.2% to $63.3 billion last year, its first drop since 2020. Investment in the US amounted to $27.7 billion, sliding 5.7% from a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, South Korea invested 6.6% more than a year earlier in the US during the October-December period, ending a streak of falls since late 2022.

The US was South Korea’s biggest destination for direct investment, followed by the Cayman Islands, Luxembourg, Vietnam and Indonesia.

The US has also been the biggest source of foreign direct investment into South Korea, bringing some $2.2 billion into the country last year alone. That was about seven times the amount China invested, according to trade ministry data.

(Adds other destinations and inbound FDI data in last paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.