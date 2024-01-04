(Bloomberg) -- South Korea drew a record amount of foreign direct investment last year in a sign of growing bets on its technology sector, which has become more deeply embedded in global supply chains since the pandemic.

About $18.8 billion of funds flowed into South Korea in 2023, a 3.4% increase from a year earlier, with the electronics sector accounting for $3 billion of the total, according to data from the trade ministry on Thursday. Semiconductors and rechargeable batteries are two major pillars of the nation’s electronics industry.

The rise in funding indicates investors around the world remained confident in the long-term prospects for South Korea’s technology industries even as semiconductor and smartphone exports slumped for most of last year.

While global consumer demand remains slow for some technology products including computers, semiconductors regained strength late last year, with the industry shipping 21.8% more from a year earlier in December. Exports of rechargeable batteries, used for electric vehicles, slid 1% last month after a brief double-digit expansion in November.

South Korea is home to two of the world’s biggest memory-chip manufacturers, Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., and the government is leading an initiative to create a semiconductor cluster south of the capital following a boom in demand during the pandemic. LG Energy Solution and two other South Korean companies held about 23.4% of the global EV battery market as of October, according to SNE Research, a local research group.

Pledges for FDI in South Korea also reached a record $32.7 billion last year, a 7.5% rise from a year earlier, indicating the growth in funding from abroad is likely to continue, the data showed.

--With assistance from Heejin Kim.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.