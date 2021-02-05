(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is relaxing its social distancing rules, including allowing longer opening hours for restaurants, as the number of new infections declines, Yonhap News Agency said.

Restaurants outside the capital Seoul and surrounding Gyeonggi province will now be permitted to stay open until 10 p.m., the agency reported on Saturday, citing Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun as saying. The 9 p.m. closing time will still apply in the greater Seoul area, where 70% of total virus cases in the country have occurred, Yonhap News reported.

Daily virus cases in Korea dropped to about 300 in the past week, compared with more than 1,000 in late December, after authorities imposed a stricter level of social distancing. The pandemic has caused the biggest decline in the number of self-employed people, including restaurants and small businesses, in the country in three years, the report cited Chung as saying.

