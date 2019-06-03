South Korea Economy Shrinks More Than Expected in First Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s economy contracted more than initially estimated during the first quarter. Inflation ticked higher in May from a long-term low reached just two months earlier.

Gross domestic product shrank 0.4% in the first quarter from the previous three months, versus a 0.3% contraction estimated by the central bank in April. Consumer prices in May rose 0.7% from a year earlier, compared with economists’ median estimate of 0.8%.

Key Insights

Despite falling exports and slowing global growth, the Bank of Korea said the domestic economy is still seen expanding this year in line with its April projection of 2.5%.

BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol acknowledged that the first-quarter GDP contraction and worsening U.S.-China trade war have bolstered expectations of a rate cut, but cited household debt and financial stability in saying now was not the time to lower rates.

After leaving its benchmark interest rate at 1.75% last week, the central bank said inflation will remain below 1% for some time before rising to the low- to mid-1% level in the second half of the year, with risks to the downside.

Lee said demand-side inflationary pressures were low but market concerns over deflation are excessive.

What Bloomberg’s Economist Says

"The BOK so far has seemed to look through the softness in consumer prices, attributing it to government-administered price controls. But some policy board members have begun to express concern. Earlier this month, for example, board member Cho Dong-chul, a known dove, said it was nearing the time to worry about inflation being ’excessively low.’"

--Justin Jimenez, economistClick here to view the report

Get More

GDP expanded 1.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, versus 1.8% previously estimated by the central bank.

Consumer prices rose 0.2% from a month earlier, versus a projected 0.4% rise.

Core CPI rose 0.8% from a year earlier.

