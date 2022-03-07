(Bloomberg) -- The two top candidates trying to be South Korea’s next president took their campaigns to the Seoul area, pledging to rein in runaway real estate prices that have made housing unaffordable for many voters in metro regions.

With two days to go until election day, progressive Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Suk-yeol of the main conservative People Power Party pledged to build hundreds of thousands of new housing units, which they said would help stabilize the market.

The price of real estate is one of the key issues in the election. Outgoing President Moon Jae-in pledged to make housing more affordable when he was elected in 2017, but apartment prices surged after he took office. Those in Seoul have doubled during his tenure, while salaries for the country’s workers have risen less than 20%.

The National Election Commission apologized for poor management of early voting, after setting up a process to allow those with Covid-19 to cast ballots, which was marred by massive lines. Ballots were collected in shopping bags and paper boxes instead of regular ballot boxes, leading to worries of an improper count -- something the commission said would not happen.

A record number of people cast their ballots in two days of early voting held on Friday and Saturday as the country battled record levels of Covid-19 cases. More than 16 million people turned out, accounting for almost 37% of the total electorate, the election commission said.

Countdown:

Two days to go before the March 9 election day. The winner of the single-round, nationwide poll becomes the next president and will serve one five-year term. The new leader will be sworn in on May 10 and replaces incumbent Moon.

Candidates:

Lee Jae-myung, 57, of Moon’s Democratic Party and a former governor of Gyeonggi, the country’s most populous province

Yoon Suk-yeol, 61, of the conservative People Power Party and a former prosecutor general

Sim Sang-jung, a minor candidate with the Justice Party who also ran unsuccessfully for president in 2017

Key stories and developments:

Media roundup:

Polls:

Polls have offered varying assessments of who is leading, with the final one showing both Lee and Yoon were in the 40% range, with Yoon slightly ahead. No new polling is allowed to be published from after Thursday until voting ends on election day.

Yoon’s chances of winning the election received a boost when Ahn Cheol-soo, a minor conservative candidate, suspended his campaign and offered Yoon support. Most polls taken just before that happened showed the move, which unified the conservative candidates, would push Yoon ahead by a few percentage points in a hypothetical two-way race with Lee.

Another factor that may benefit Yoon is that about 54% of voters want a change of power from the progressives, according a survey by Korea Information Research released last Wednesday. The poll also said only 37.4% wanted Moon’s Democratic Party to stay in the presidential Blue House.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.