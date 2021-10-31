(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports posted solid gains in October, helping alleviate concerns that a recovery in global trade will be derailed by supply chain difficulties and China’s energy shortage.

Exports advanced 24% from a year earlier, compared with the economists’ estimate for a 28.5% gain, according to Trade Ministry data released Monday.

Trade has underpinned the Korean economy through the pandemic, helping offset weakness in domestic consumption as the nation suffered multiple waves of Covid. The resilience in exports displayed in Monday’s data will further solidify bets that the Bank of Korea will push ahead with another interest rate increase at this month’s meeting.

Korea’s trade data is closely watched as an early indicator of global demand. While Monday’s report showed the flow of goods around the world remains vibrant, the outlook is uncertain. A deceleration in China’s economy could ripple through other nations, while increased lead times and a shortage of key components could drag on into 2022.

Net exports added 0.8 percentage point to Korea’s expansion last quarter, central bank data showed last week. However, weakness in private spending and investment held overall growth down to a below-consensus of 0.3%.

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and Barclays Plc, among others cut their 2021 outlook marginally following the gross domestic product data. Nonetheless, they are sticking to their November rate hike call as they expect a rebound in the final three months of the year to largely make up for lost ground.

Today’s trade report showed average daily shipments in October rose 24% from a year earlier. That compares with a 27.9% rise in September.

Korea’s overall imports jumped 37.8% in October for a trade surplus of $1.69 billion.

