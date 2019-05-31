(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s exports fell for a sixth straight month in May as slowing global growth and a downturn in the semiconductor industry continue to take a toll on Asia’s fourth-largest economy, a bellwether for global trade.

Shipments fell 9.4% in May from a year earlier, compared with a median forecast of economists for a 6.6% decline.

Key Insights

South Korea releases its export data earlier than most other major economies, making it a closely watched indicator of global trade.

Exports account for about half of Korea’s economy, and semiconductors for about a quarter of its exports, so a prolonged slide in chip demand and prices has hit growth. The economy unexpectedly shrank in the first quarter.

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol said Friday that exports are expected to recover from the second half of the year, yet cited growing concerns about a prolonged U.S.-China trade war as heightening uncertainty.

NH Investment & Securities economist An Ki-tae said in a recent report that he expects Korean exports to fall 2.5% this year after rising 5.4% in 2018, with a rebound in the semiconductor industry expected to be delayed until after the third quarter.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say

"The U.S.–China trade war has entered a dangerous new phase. Among other major economies, some of the biggest losers would be Singapore, Hong Kong and South Korea, which would see GDP lower by 0.4%, 0.3% and 0.2% relative to a baseline of no escalation."

-- Click here for a full look at GLOBAL INSIGHT in economics.

Get More

Imports fell 1.9% in May, compared with a 0.5% gain forecast by economists.

The trade balance was a surplus of $2.27 billion, compared with expectations for a $2.49 billion surplus.

--With assistance from Sam Kim.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jungah Lee in Seoul at jlee1361@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, ;Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, Stanley James, Teo Chian Wei

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.