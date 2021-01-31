(Bloomberg) --

South Korea will extend social distancing restrictions imposed during its worst coronavirus spread for another two weeks, as new infections resurged last week and reversed a downward trend.

The alert for the greater Seoul area, where half of the country’s population live, will be maintained at the second-highest level of 2.5 for the additional two-week period, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a meeting Sunday. Current measures were due to expire Jan. 31 and the extension would take the restrictions through to Feb. 14, after the end of the Lunar New Year holiday.

After peaking at more than 1,000 in late December, infections had dropped significantly to less than 400 as the country doubled its efforts in massive testing, contact tracing and targeted restrictions. However, cluster outbreaks at dormitory-style cram schools raised the number of new cases per day to nearly 600 last week, prompting health authorities to withdraw plans to ease measures.

The latest uptick -- after what appeared to be signs that the third wave may have been contained -- highlights the challenges faced by the country that has been hailed as a model for managing the virus without having to take draconian measures such as lockdowns.

A ban on gatherings of more than four people will also be extended, according to local media Yonhap.

Separately, the nation will receive 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines for about 60,000 people as early as mid-February, Chung said in the meeting.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.