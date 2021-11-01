(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation breached 3% for the first time in almost a decade, fueled by surging commodity prices and a low base-effect when compared with last year.

Consumer prices jumped 3.2% in October from a year earlier, the statistics office said Tuesday, just shy of economists’ estimates for a 3.3% increase. That extended the run of gains above the central bank’s 2% target to a seventh straight month, building the case for another interest-rate hike by the Bank of Korea at its Nov. 25 meeting.

BOK officials had already flagged the possibility of inflation rising above the 3% mark, citing the government’s one-off mobile fee subsidies in October 2020 that pushed inflation down to just 0.1% at that time. Once the base-effect recedes, inflation is likely to ease back below 3% in the coming months, according to the central bank.

Nonetheless, Tuesday’s report could still fuel the view that the upward tick in global inflation will persist rather than be transitory. Inflation has accelerated across the world, driven by rallying energy prices and supply chain disruptions that look set to last well into next year.

The BOK forecast inflation for this year to come in at 2.1% in its August report, but has since been floating the possibility of faster gains.

In a research note last week, central bank officials warned high inflationary pressures may last longer than expected as the impact of supply snags spills over into domestic prices and a shift to “living with Covid” boosts domestic demand.

Headline inflation in October was driven by a 10.4% jump in transportation costs -- affected by energy prices -- which added 1.11 percentage point to the overall reading. Communication fees also rose 13.1% from last year’s weak base, adding another 0.57 percentage point. The components for utility, food, restaurant and accommodation also contributed notably.

From the previous month, consumer prices were up 0.1%.

Korea’s core inflation, which excludes agriculture and oil prices, came in at 2.8% from a year earlier, also the highest since 2012.

