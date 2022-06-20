(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s inflation rate this year is likely to be higher than forecast last month, the central bank said, in a statement that further raises the chance of a half-percentage-point interest-rate rate hike next month.

Last month the Bank of Korea pushed up borrowing costs by 25 basis points and sharply raised its annual forecast to 4.5% from 3.1%. The Federal Reserve has since increased its own rate by 75 basis points, fueling views that other central banks such as the BOK might follow suit with bigger-than-usual hikes to stem inflationary pressures and avoid heightened capital flows.

“Considering recent changes in conditions such as a pickup in the rise of international oil prices, the trajectory of inflation is expected to be higher than the one forecast in May,” the BOK said in a report released Tuesday.

Gains in the consumer price index are also likely to accelerate this month from May as the costs of energy, food and dining out rise, the BOK said. Prices already advanced 5.4% in May from a year earlier, reaching the highest pace of growth since August 2008.

Charting the Global Economy: Fed Leads Barrage of Rate Hikes

Russia’s continuing war in Ukraine, the rising prices of commodities, supply chain delays and the relaxation of Covid restrictions are all adding to upward risks for inflation, it said. Korea’s extra budget approved earlier this year is another factor raising inflationary pressure, it added.

The BOK regularly releases assessments of its efforts to keep consumer price growth around 2% over the mid term.

BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong, who raised the rate to 1.75% last month in his first policy decision, is scheduled to speak later Tuesday in a press briefing about his views.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.