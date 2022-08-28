(Bloomberg) -- South Korean regulators are inspecting Morgan Stanley on its stock short selling practices as authorities step up their efforts to clamp down on bets against equities, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Financial Supervisory Service also plans to examine Merrill Lynch over its stock short selling practices, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they can’t comment on an ongoing investigation.

An agency in South Korea representing Morgan Stanley didn’t immediately respond to a request for a comment via email early Monday. An official at Merrill Lynch didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry.

South Korea restricts some types of short-selling activities even after doing away with most curbs in May 2021 and allowing investors to borrow shares on the Kospi 200 Index and the small-cap Kosdaq 150. Stocks on the two indexes represent almost 90% of Kospi’s market value. The nation introduced a ban in early 2020 to tame markets hit by the pandemic.

Foreign investors accounted for about 70% of short selling by trade on the benchmark Kospi in August, according to Korea Exchange data.

FSS Governor Lee Bokhyun said in a meeting Monday that the nation will set up stock short-selling investigation team this week to step up its search and punishment on illegal and unfair short-sales.

The inspection was earlier reported by MoneyToday.

