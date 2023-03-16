(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s president held a rare summit with Japan’s leader that was buoyed by a lifting of trade restrictions on crucial materials for chipmakers, as the two sides seek to end a long-running feud and strengthen security ties with their mutual ally, the U.S.

President Yoon Suk Yeol smiled as he shook hands with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday at the first formal summit since 2011 between the neighbors held on Japanese soil. Before the two met, North Korea fired off an intercontinental ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear warhead to the US mainland, underscoring the need for security cooperation.

The two leaders started their session by saying they had agreed to resume shuttle diplomacy that had been suspended for years due to political acrimony. “Japan shares universal values such as freedom, human rights, and the rule of law with the ROK,” Yoon told Kishida, referring to his country by its formal name.

“Therefore, Japan is a partner to cooperate with in global agendas such as security and the economy,” he added. The two leaders are set to give a news conference at around 6:30 pm JST and Kishida plans to host a dinner for Yoon and his wife later in the evening.

Read: South Korea’s Yoon Arrives in Japan Hours After North Fires ICBM

Tokyo signaled its willingness to reconcile earlier in the day by announcing it would lift export controls on three key materials used in chipmaking by South Korean giants such as Samsung Electronics Co. The restrictions had affected South Korea’s high-tech companies when they were imposed in 2019.

Yoon is working to rebuild trust after relations with Japan turned their coldest in decades under his predecessor, hampering US efforts to cooperate with allies to face up to an increasingly powerful China. A dispute over whether Japan had sufficiently compensated for its past colonization of the Korean Peninsula threatened cooperation from trade to security.

The US has been seeking help from major chipmakers, including South Korea and Japan, to secure supply chains that are less reliant on China. It has also imposed sweeping curbs on the sale of advanced semiconductor equipment to prevent the world’s second-largest economy’s progress in a range of cutting-edge technologies that could threaten America’s status as the world’s preeminent power.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman hinted that Japan and South Korea — which both list Beijing as their top trading partner — should be cautious when it comes to the curbs. “We oppose certain countries’ attempt to form exclusive circles and hope Japan and ROK relations can move forward in a way conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity,” Wang Wenbin said at a briefing in Beijing.

Yoon this month unveiled a proposal to end a dispute over compensation for Japan’s use of Korean forced labor during its 1910-45 occupation of the peninsula. He plans to have South Korean firms pay into a fund offering compensation for Koreans conscripted to work at Japanese mines and factories during the colonial period.

The payments are meant to avoid forcing Japanese companies to provide compensation, in line with Tokyo’s contention that all such claims were settled under a 1965 agreement.

Japan’s Keidanren business lobby also agreed to contribute to a youth foundation to be co-funded by its South Korean counterpart.

The forced-labor deal could open new areas of cooperation among the three sides, beyond mending an intelligence-sharing pact that nearly unraveled at the height of the recent feuding. While Yoon had stepped up security cooperation with Washington and Tokyo, including three-way drills in international waters off the Korean Peninsula, deeper ties were difficult as long as South Korea was expecting Japanese companies to pay victims.

While 57% of Japanese in a poll by Kyodo News said they supported the deal, nearly 60% of respondents in a Gallup Korea poll were opposed to the plan in South Korea where animosity still simmers over colonial rule and many feel Japan hasn’t shown proper contrition for the harm caused during occupation.

Read: Japan Needs South Korea to Defend Against Kim’s Missiles

North Korea, meanwhile, has fired off a barrage of missiles in the past month designed to hit South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of American troops in the region, as well as the ICBM to strike the US mainland.

--With assistance from Lucille Liu.

(Updates with comments from leaders, China’s Foreign Ministry.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.