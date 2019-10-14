(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s newly appointed justice minister offered to resign amid widening corruption investigations, the ministry said, dealing a political blow to President Moon Jae-in.

Cho Kuk was expected to offer to step down Monday, the Justice’s Ministry's press office said in a statement, just five weeks after Moon decided to go ahead with his appointment over the objections of opposition lawmakers. Cho faced a range of inquiries into issues involving him and his wife, including their children’s university applications and an investment in a private equity fund.

While the decision to appoint close confidante Cho delighted the president’s left-leaning base, many South Koreans opposed the move. Tens of thousands of critics have flooded Seoul’s streets in recent weeks, calling for Cho’s resignation.

Cho, a former law professor who became a senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, has denied wrongdoing. The probes undermined Cho’s efforts to paint himself as a reformer trying to level the legal playing field for the average citizen.

