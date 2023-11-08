(Bloomberg) -- South Korea is launching a four-week campaign against bedbugs after multiple reports of infestations sparked widespread public anxiety.

Central and regional governments will carry out inspections at vulnerable facilities including public bathhouses, dormitories and public transportation from Nov. 13 through Dec. 8, according to the Office for Government Policy Coordination. Workers will immediately disinfect facilities where bedbugs are found and will seek emergency approval to import more effective pesticides next week, it added.

As of Monday, 13 cases of bedbugs were confirmed with 32 suspected cases reported nationwide, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety. Though the number of cases is small, it has been enough to cause panic in a nation that had largely eradicated bedbugs decades ago. Rumors being spread on social media that bedbugs have been found in subway seats and a distribution center caused people to be concerned over sitting on trains and receiving deliveries. Government officials have refuted the rumors.

Read more: Paris Tries to Quell Bedbugs Hysteria Ahead of 2024 Olympics

Companies related to pest control jumped on the reports of bedbugs. Pesticide manufacturers including Enbio Co. and Kyung Nong Corp. have rallied more than 30% so far this week. Insect repellent maker Kyung Nam Pharm Co. rose 40%. Meanwhile, sales of bedbug insecticides at an internet mall surged 813% between Oct. 31 and Nov. 6 compared with the same period last year, according to Yonhap News, while sales of bedding cleaning products jumped 610% and waterproof covers for beds and mattresses rose 111%.

Although experts assessed the situation in South Korea isn’t serious and there is no rapid spread of bedbugs, the government decided to intervene to take prompt action in order to ease public anxiety, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min told lawmakers on Wednesday. Lee said that the cause of the recent occurrence of bedbugs is still being investigated, and that the insects could have been brought from travelers coming back from Europe or were already present in South Korea, he added.

Concerns that bedbug outbreaks may spread across borders have prompted Hong Kong authorities to step up public awareness campaigns and discuss bedbug prevention measures with airlines and hotels.

--With assistance from Soo Jin Kim and Young-Sam Cho.

(Latest efforts by Hong Kong authorities added in final paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.