(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s energy ministry is proposing a tougher emissions reduction target ahead of the COP26 international climate change meeting as global pressure builds on the country to speed up its effort to zero-out greenhouse gases.

The revision seeks to cut emissions by 40% from 2018 levels by 2030, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement Friday. The goal, which still requires cabinet approval, would be a significant shift from the government’s current target for a 26.3% reduction.

“We’ve had partial revisions before, but this is by far the toughest target we have ever proposed,” the statement said. “The 40% reduction from 2018 levels will be extremely challenging, but it’s reflective of the government’s strong will.”

The revision would lower emissions to 436.6 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030 from 727.6 million in 2018, according to the statement.

The shift comes as South Korea is increasingly pressured by other governments including the Biden administration to strengthen its climate goals. President Moon Jae-in has repeatedly vowed to step up the government’s official emissions target, known as the nationally determined contribution.

The government will hold a panel discussion Friday to gather public views on the proposal, which will then be subject to cabinet approval. South Korea plans to announce its new NDC target at the COP26 in November before submitting it to the United Nations the following month.

