(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s support rate hit a record low as his administration seeks the ouster of the state’s top prosecutor, who has launched a series of corruption probes of the government.

Moon’s approval rating fell to 37.4%, down from 43.8% a week ago, a tracking survey from Realmeter released Thursday showed. The majority of respondents in a separate survey from Realmeter a few days ago said that the Moon government has been acting improperly in trying to remove Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from office.

The fall in polling numbers comes after Yoon launched a probe for suspected nepotism of current Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who in late November suspended him on allegations of abusing his office.

Yoon was handpicked by Moon to be the country’s top prosecutor in 2019, with a mandate make good on the president’s pledges to clean up government and go after the most powerful. But soon after taking office, Yoon focused his attention on Moon’s pick to lead the Justice Ministry -- Cho Kuk.

A close aide to Moon, Cho was indicted on a dozen charges, including bribery. Cho was forced from office while denying the charges against him. The scandal sent Moon’s support rate to its previous all-time low.

