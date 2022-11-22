(Bloomberg) -- South Korea should turn to tax cuts and regulatory reforms to avert stagnation as interest rates rise and inflation remains elevated, a former finance minister said.

Policy makers should push to lower the corporate tax rate, get rid of needless red tape and conduct labor reforms, former Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho told Bloomberg TV’s Kathleen Hays.

“Now we’re facing not just inflation but stagflation,” Yoo said. “That’s really problematic.”

Lowering levies for companies isn’t going to be easy, he said, pointing to the fact that parliament is controlled by the opposition, which tends to see tax cuts as benefiting the wealthy.

Still, that would be his priority with the central bank hiking rates to fight inflation, he said. Yoo oversaw economic policy from early 2016 to mid-2017.

The Bank of Korea has been raising interest rates for well over a year, including two half-point hikes in recent months. Yoo said a slowdown in the property market is inevitable due to the rate increases.

Housing prices are on the decline in Korea as higher rates make it more difficult to purchase homes. BOK Governor Rhee Chang-yong said earlier this year that a decline in property prices has a “desirable element” given Korea’s high household debt.

Housing prices, along with education costs, are among the top reasons young Koreans are having fewer children, Yoo said. This reluctance may now have morphed into a “cultural” attitude, he added citing his experience of teaching students. He didn’t elaborate.

Yoo served in the last year of Park Geun-hye’s presidency. Park was impeached by parliament in late 2016 in the midst of an influence-peddling scandal involving a friend. Protests against her were partly fueled by public anger over the government’s handling of rescue efforts for the Sewol ferry, which sank in 2014, killing more than 300 people.

Yoo said the recent crowd crush that killed more than 150 during Halloween celebrations is different from the Sewol disaster in nature, adding that he expected the economic impact would be less given the lower death toll.

On the Korean won, Yoo said the weakening of the currency past 1,500 would be a problem for the nation as it could hurt local firms in particular. Still, he said such prospects were low because the authorities would intervene in the exchange market to cap any excessively rapid moves.

The won, the worst performing emerging Asian currency this year, weakened to 1,444.50 against the dollar in late October before regaining ground beyond the 1,400 mark earlier this month.

--With assistance from Daedo Kim and Hooyeon Kim.

