(Bloomberg) -- A South Korea official has suggested a shift in focus of the country’s policy to place more emphasis on deterring North Korea from using its growing arsenal of nuclear weapons instead of concentrating solely on reversing their development, Yonhap reported.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Wednesday that his country should work to deter the use of nuclear weapons by sending North Korea a message it would bring an end to Kim Jong Un’s regime.

“We have put our focus on trying to prevent North Korea from conducting additional nuclear tests and advancing its nuclear capabilities, but it’s time to change our strategy,” Lee said in a meeting of the ruling People Power Party’s committee on the North Korea’s nuclear threat.

“The priority should be on deterring the use of nuclear weapons by giving them a clear sense that if North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, it will bring about an end to the North Korean regime and it will disappear completely,” he said.

Such a shift in emphasis, while not a complete turnaround, would mark a new posture for South Korea and its allies, which have been focused on blocking -- and reversing -- North Korea’s development of a nuclear arsenal.

Lee also called for steps to ensure a US commitment on the use of military assets to defend an ally like South Korea and for the nation to strengthen its own defense capabilities.

On Monday, South Korea’s president told parliament that North Korea has finished preparations for a nuclear test, stoking fears that Pyongyang’s first blast of such a device in five years could be imminent.

The US push to isolate Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, coupled with increasing animosity toward China, has allowed Kim to strengthen his nuclear deterrent without fear of facing more sanctions at the United Nations Security Council.

Kim, who last set off a nuclear device in 2017, may be looking to conduct a test to enhance his state’s ability to miniaturize a warhead to fit onto its new missiles designed to strike South Korea and Japan, which host the bulk of America’s troops in Asia. Kim is also looking to increase the power of nuclear devices that would be mounted on long-range rockets designed to hit the US mainland.

