(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s ruling party and the main opposition reached a tentative agreement on next year’s national budget, in an effort to avoid restrictions being placed on government spending if the plan isn’t approved in time.

The two parties agreed to cut the corporate tax by 1 percentage point in each of the four tax brackets and to delay the introduction of a financial financial investment income tax by two years, compromising on areas of disagreement. Floor leaders of the two parties announced that in a televised joint news conference Thursday. A plenary meeting is set to make the bill official on Friday.

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo had urged on his blog that the two parties to reach an agreement as they faced a Dec. 31 deadline to approve the budget. If they miss it, the government would have to resort for the first time to a so-called provisional budget that limits how it can spend money.

Still, the long period it’s taken to even reach a tentative agreement—the budget plan was first unveiled in September—highlighted the deep policy differences between the two groups. The ruling People Power Party controls the executive branch, and the opposition Democratic Party has a majority in parliament. Conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol supports cutting the corporate tax.

--With assistance from Daedo Kim and Shinhye Kang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.