(Bloomberg) -- South Korea passed its second-largest extra budget of the pandemic, seeking to shore up the economy as the country’s worst virus wave so far shows little sign of abating.

The 34.9 trillion won ($30.3 billion) spending plan approved by lawmakers early Saturday is slightly larger than the original proposal submitted by the government. The budget includes a 250,000 won cash handout that covers most people in the country and will prove a timely bulwark against the economic damage from a semi-lockdown affecting half the population.

Korea’s economy was smooth sailing until infections started to surge early July, making the government’s 4.2% growth outlook for the year look increasingly uncertain. Policy makers are pinning hopes that with the fiscal stimulus, and as vaccinations gather pace, the recovery will remain on track.

The latest extra budget is the sixth of its kind since the pandemic hit Korea last year, and comes as the central bank prepares to raise its record-low benchmark rate before year-end. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has said he expects the added fiscal stimulus to support vulnerable sectors of the economy as the central bank shifts its focus to curbing financial risks.

About 11 trillion won will be used for handouts to lower-earning households, while 12.6 trillion won will be funneled to support regional economies and 5.3 trillion won will go toward compensating small businesses that suffered from pandemic restrictions.

The government will set aside 4.9 trillion won for vaccination purchases and to boost the country’s quarantine measures, and will use 2.5 trillion won to support jobs, including vocational training.

