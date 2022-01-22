(Bloomberg) -- South Korea said it paid $18 million of Iran’s dues to the United Nations with won funds frozen due to U.S. sanctions.

The payment was made on Friday in cooperation with the U.S. and the U.N. after Iran earlier this month urgently asked South Korea to pay the dues, the finance ministry said in a statement Sunday. South Korea expects Iran to immediately regain its voting rights in the U.N. General Assembly.

