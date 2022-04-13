(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s president-elect picked a veteran lawmaker with experience in international relations to be his foreign minister, as he plans a hawkish course in diplomacy and closely aligns with Washington on North Korea and China.

Yoon Suk Yeol, who takes office on May 10, selected Park Jin to be the top diplomat for his new conservative government. Park showed a “high-level expertise” on diplomacy and security matters, Yoon said at a news conference Wednesday.

The president-elect, a former prosecutor and diplomatic novice, sent a delegation led by Park to Washington this month for meetings with U.S. officials aimed at recalibrating ties after outgoing progressive President Moon Jae-in sought rapprochement with Pyongyang and steered clear of backing policies that targeted China -- South Korea’s biggest trading partner.

If approved, Park could be tested quickly. North Korea is showing signs it might soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years. South Korean media is reporting that U.S. President Joe Biden could visit Seoul late in May, seeking the help of allies to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and provide a check to security threats posed by China.

Park, who tested positive for coronavirus after his trip to Washington, did not attend the news conference. In a text message to reporters, he said he would realize Yoon’s diplomatic vision to make South Korea play a role for “freedom, peace and prosperity.”

Park is a four-term conservative lawmaker who helped steer a trade deal with the U.S. through parliament more than a decade ago. He worked briefly for the foreign ministry early in his career and holds a degree from the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Park, a close confidant on the campaign trail for Yoon, will also be facing a rift with Tokyo left from the Moon administration over disputes between the neighbors rooted in Japan’s 1910-1945 colonial rule over the Korean Peninsula. Yoon will likely call on Park to make good on his campaign pledge to participate in Biden’s supply chain initiative.

Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korea’s leader, threatened South Korea with a nuclear strike if it tried to attack, in what appeared to be an effort to justify future provocations to challenge Yoon. The president-elect said on the campaign trail he would be ready to launch a preemptive strike on the neighbor to the north to stop an impending attack.

