(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government plans to hike tax breaks for big chip companies’ capex to as much as 25%, after President Yoon Suk Yeol called for bigger incentives to fuel the critical sector.

Big companies will get a tax credit of 15% on investments on manufacturing facilities, up from the planned 8% under legislation passed last month, according to a finance ministry statement. Smaller companies’ capex spending will get a tax break of 25%, up from 16%. Any additional investment in chipmaking in 2023 will get another 10% tax break, the ministry said. The broadened plan, which will be proposed this month, could reduce the tax burden on companies by more than 3.6 trillion won ($2.8 billion).

Home to leading memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc., Korea has been caught between the US and China in an escalating fight over semiconductors, which control key technologies from artificial intelligence to missile defenses.

It’s unusual for an administration to propose substantive changes so soon after lawmakers pass a bill. Yoon ordered his government just last week to devise stronger incentives to drive its chip industry, accusing opposition lawmakers of impeding that critical effort as other countries spend billions on semiconductor policy support.

It’s uncertain whether the revised bill will gain the necessary support of the majority-wielding opposition party at the national assembly. Opponents argue that such incentives endanger government finances and would only benefit big firms.

In a strongly worded statement, Yoon blasted a bill passed on Dec. 23 with a smaller-than-envisioned tax cut for corporates. It called for a tax break of 8% for big companies, falling shy of the 20% that a special committee of experts had previously recommended.

US, China and Japan are pouring billions into building up their own chip supply chains, as more countries embrace tech protectionism after pandemic-driven logistics snarls highlighted countries’ dependence on one another for key electronic components.

US sanctions on advanced chip technology exports bound for China are putting increased pressure on Korea to choose between the US, its security ally, and China, its biggest trade partner. Both have asked South Korea to expand chip production partnerships, and Yoon’s ruling party has formed a 13-member special committee to brainstorm a solution.

