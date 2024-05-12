(Bloomberg) -- South Korean authorities unveiled measures to orchestrate an “orderly soft landing” for real estate project-finance debt, as rising delinquency rates in the sector threaten to be a drag on the economy.

The government will refine criteria used to evaluate the feasibility of real estate project finance sites, seeking to pinpoint which developments are no longer viable and should be sold off in a restructuring process, according to a joint statement by the nation’s Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Service.

The country’s project finance debt is a potential threat for local financial markets and the economy, with economists at Citigroup Inc. estimating that 111 trillion won ($81 billion) of such debt is troubled. A debt restructuring by Korean builder Taeyoung Engineering & Construction Co. earlier this year rekindled memories of a default in 2022 by the developer of a Legoland amusement park that sent some corporate borrowing costs to over decade-highs.

Authorities rolled out the plan on Monday to hasten restructuring of unfeasible projects and prevent any potential crunch in the finance and construction sectors.

Financial Services Commission Secretary General Kwon Dae-young said in a briefing that authorities expect as much as 95% of the project sites to proceed as normal. Only 2-3% of the sites will probably be put up for sale, he said.

The government will introduce guidance for the sale of unfeasible sites, and those where debt repayments are six months or more overdue will be put up for sale, according to authorities.

Korean banks and insurers will jointly form a syndicated loan worth one trillion won to support the restructuring of such project sites. That can increase to as much as five trillion won if needed, the authorities said.

The government will give projects that have sufficient business value full support, including providing new funds, to enable them to proceed.

