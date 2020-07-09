(Bloomberg) -- South Korean police are searching for Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, seen as a leading candidate for the 2022 presidential election, who was reported missing.

Park’s daughter reported him missing on Thursday, Yonhap News Agency said, telling them his phone was cut off and he made despondent comments before leaving. Police launched a massive search for Park, 64, using drones and sniffer dogs, Yonhap said.

Police declined to comment further on the case and Yonhap didn’t provide any indication what may have been behind the reported disappearance.

Park has been mayor of Seoul, a city of about 10 million people since 2011, and has been viewed as one of the top contenders to replace President Moon Jae-in, when his single, five-year term ends. Both are members of the progressive Democratic Party.

An official at Park’s office said they are trying to confirm if he went missing. Park was re-elected to a four-year term as mayor in 2018 and had been a civil rights lawyer before entering politics.

