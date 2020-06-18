(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s approval rating fell to it lowest level in about three months after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison office on its side of the border and threatened his legacy of rapprochement.

Moon’s approval rating dropped 5 percentage points from a week ago to hit 55%, according to a Gallup Korea tracking poll released Friday. His disapproval numbers rose to 35%, the highest since April, due to respondents who gave him a negative assessment for managing affairs with North Korea, it said.

The fallout from the troubles with North Korea also hit Moon’s cabinet. The president’s office said Friday he accepted the resignation of his point man for Pyongyang, Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, who offered to step down earlier this week in the face of the escalating tensions.

The building was blown up on Tuesday. It had served as a de facto embassy for the countries that don’t have diplomatic relations came after Moon and Kim held three summits in 2018 and reached an agreement to reduce tensions on their border.

The political cost for Moon, 67, of the ratcheting up of tensions still remains unclear. Global praise for South Korea’s coronavirus response helped propel Moon’s left-leaning Democratic Party to a historic majority in parliamentary elections in April and lift his approval rating to a record high.

In recent weeks, Kim Jong Un’s regime has demanded that Moon halt anti-Pyongyang leaflets from being sent across the border to defector-led activists groups and for months has called on his to break from a global sanctions regime that has squeezed North Korea’s paltry economy.

