(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s producer prices rose at a faster pace in April, underscoring stubborn inflationary pressures in the economy that are pushing the Bank of Korea toward another interest-rate increase next week.

The index, which tends to move in tandem with consumer prices in South Korea, rose 9.2% from a year earlier to an all-time high of 118.02. That compares with a 9% gain in March and is the highest reading since November, when it accelerated 9.8%, according to a release from the central bank.

The acceleration comes a week before the BOK’s board meets for Governor Rhee Chang-yong’s first rate decision since taking office. The central bank raised its key rate to 1.5% last month without Rhee at the helm, and the new governor has said he sees inflation as a bigger concern than threats to the outlook for economic growth.

BOK’s Rhee Says Can’t Rule Out Bigger Hikes to Tackle Inflation

Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s Covid lockdowns have exacerbated upward pressure on prices as central banks struggle to wean the global economy off pandemic-era stimulus.

Consumer prices rose last month at the fastest pace since 2008 in South Korea, with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol prioritizing curbing inflation in his economic agenda.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.