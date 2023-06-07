(Bloomberg) -- The disgraced former crypto titan Do Kwon may spend most of his life behind bars, first in his native South Korea and then in the US, according to a scenario laid out by Dan Sunghan, who heads the probe into the fallen entrepreneur. Both South Korea and the US are seeking Kwon’s extradition. Dan is the director of the financial crime investigation bureau at the Seoul Southern District Prosecution Service.

Do Kwon has denied Montenegrin charges of using forged travel documents. His representatives previously said the US securities fraud charge is unfounded and rejected allegations from prosecutors in Seoul. His lawyer in Montenegro couldn’t be reached to comment about the scenario laid out by Dan. Daniel Shin has also rejected involvement in the TerraUSD and Luna implosion, with his lawyer saying Shin voluntarily returned to South Korea after the collapse and has been cooperating with the probe.

