(Bloomberg) -- South Korean envoys will seek to revive nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea in a high-stakes mission to Pyongyang, as President Donald Trump expresses growing frustration with negotiations.

The five-member delegation sent by South Korean President Moon Jae-in was expected to arrive in the North Korean capital by Wednesday morning. The same team -- including National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon -- helped broker the historic first meeting between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un earlier this year.

They now face perhaps a more difficult task as disagreements mount over the speed and sequence of efforts to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and finally end the Korean War. While Kim pledged in June to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula,” his agreement with Trump didn’t define what that meant or offer a timetable for carrying it out.

Trump canceled a planned North Korea trip by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo last month, citing a lack of progress in talks. The envoys were also seeking to finalize a date and agenda for Moon’s own planned trip to Pyongyang later this month.

‘Crucial Time’

“Now is a crucial period for establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Chung told reporters Tuesday in Seoul. “Peace on the Korean Peninsula goes hand in hand with complete denuclearization.”

The group will carry a letter to Kim from Moon, although Chung said it was unclear whether the envoys would meet the North Korean leader as they did during a previous visit in March. Moon’s trip to Pyongyang would be the first by a South Korean leader in 11 years.

Moon, who was elected last year on a promise to improve ties between the two Koreas, has tried to prevent the nuclear disagreements from disrupting reconciliation efforts. Moon and Kim are seeking to replace the armistice that halted fighting in 1953 with a formal peace treaty.

Chung told reporters that a liaison office at the Gaeseong industrial complex was ready to open and that he expected a “good outcome” on that from the visit. Moon’s government has rejected concerns that the liaison office would violate United Nations and U.S. sanctions against North Korea, saying its operation would bring the country no economic benefits.

