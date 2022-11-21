(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s government is closely monitoring the country’s short-term money market and is ready to introduce additional measures to ease financial strains if necessary, according to a senior official at the Finance Ministry.

The Finance Ministry, Financial Services Commission and Financial Supervisory Service discuss possible measures needed to stabilize the credit market as they meet on a daily basis, Kim Seong-wook, deputy minister for international affairs, told Bloomberg TV’s Kathleen Hays in an interview. The heads of the three organizations also meet weekly, he said.

That said, authorities aren’t considering any further steps at this stage, such as fresh cash injections by the government or the central bank, Kim said. This is because most of the measures announced are focused on improving circulation in the financial market and most of the funds provided are from financial companies with relatively ample liquidity, he added.

Kim’s remarks offer the latest official thinking as a local credit crisis shows few signs of abating despite a bevy of support measures totaling more than 50 trillion won ($37 billion). The country’s commercial paper market has succumbed to a rout after a default in September by the developer of an amusement park pushed short-term funding costs to a 13-year high.

Korea’s credit market needs more time to stabilize, as aggressive monetary tightening and a seasonal cash squeeze will likely blunt the impact of the government’s recent support measures, Kim said. While investor confidence has seen “some significant progress” since authorities unveiled financial support, there’s still “a ways to go in overall market sentiment,” he said.

Yields on three-month won-denominated commercial paper have risen daily in the past two months to levels unseen since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The pace of weekly gains has slowed since mid October.

